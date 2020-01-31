For the Love of the Horse Valentines Donation Drive

It is such a simple phrase, but it sums up perfectly WHY PARR is here!! They do everything solely for The Love of the Horse!! They say that "Love is Free". That certainly is true, but the resources and supplies needed to help provide that love are not. So what better time than this Valentine's Season to show your LOVE for the Horse by contributing to this Campaign!!

"Noelle", "Sandy", "Melody", "Lady Hawk", "Ellie B", and "Red". All of these horses (with the exception of "Red" who succumbed to complications from the severe state of neglect he was found in despite our vet, Dr. Papp's, hours of intensive care and medication to try and save him) are alive today only because of the LOVE PARR has for the horses!! One is being saved from life threatening foot issues. Two have been saved from almost certain slaughter fate on the auction floor. One needed an extensive work up to try and determine a lameness issue. One has already survived a rough beginning to life only to get herself injured requiring a few surgeries to close the wound. ALL needed the LOVE, support, and life saving care that PARR provides to every horse that comes through their rescue.

So...let's all show how much of a "Love of the Horse" we all have by donating to this fundraiser. Make no mistake, without YOUR SUPPORT these horses likely will not be able to go on to great homes and second careers. No one wants to see that, so please donate today during the "For the Love of the Horse" Donation Drive Event!!!