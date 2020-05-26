Développer la livraison de fleurs équitable en France

Fundraising Minimum Agreement

The campaign you’re joining requires fundraisers to raise a minimum of by . By clicking Authorize below, you agree to be responsible for raising the following amount, on or before the checkpoint deadlines listed: by or your credit card will be charged the difference between the amount you raise and the fundraising minimum.

As explained further below, your credit card will be charged the difference between the amount you raise and the fundraising minimum the day following each checkpoint deadline.

About Fundraising Minimums

The campaign you’re joining requires a minimum fundraising threshold in order for you to participate. If you don't raise the amount required through donations, on or before the checkpoint deadlines, you are responsible for the difference. Accordingly, you must enter your credit card information in order to guarantee your fundraising minimums and join this campaign.

When Will I be Charged?

If you fail to raise the required fundraising minimum by the checkpoint deadline, your credit card will be charged the difference between the amount you raise and the fundraising minimum.

You have the full day of your checkpoint deadline to meet your fundraising minimum. Charges will be initiated at 12am PT the following day. For example: If your fundraising minimum deadline is May 1st and you fail to raise the required minimum, your card will be charged for the difference between the amount you raise and the fundraising minimum at 12am PT on May 2nd.

Payment Details

Your payment information is stored securely with . If your credit card is charged, the entry on your statement will reference . If you’re required to make a donation because you don’t hit your fundraising minimum, your donation is processed by and will be non-refundable. A printable record of your donation will be emailed to you.