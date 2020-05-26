campaign image

Développer la livraison de fleurs équitable en France

Le marché des fleurs biologiques et équitables ne représente qu'une fraction de l'ensemble des livraisons de fleurs effectuées en France chaque jour. Pour y remédier, nous proposons de lancer une campagne d'information auprès du public pour évaluer les connaissances des Français en la matière, et pour les aider à prendre de bonnes décision d'achat.


Notre objectif est avant tout de voir combien de personnes seraient prêtes à nous soutenir pour relayer ce message sur les réseaux sociaux, dans la rue et dans les médias traditionnels. Beaucoup de Français ignorent les conditions dans lesquelles les fleurs sont produits: exploitation du personnel, non-respect des règles les plus élémentaires de protection de l'environnement, la filière des fleurs traditionnelle n'a rien de "propre" et nécessite une prise de conscience des acheteurs pour la faire évoluer dans le bon sens.


Posted by Patricia Granget

$0 Raised by Team
Join Team

Viewing 0 of 1 fundraisers


Help Spread the Word!

Created May 26, 2020

Patricia Granget

Organizer
Recent Donations

No donations yet. Help launch this campaign and become the first donor.