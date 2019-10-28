Crowdfunding
Powerful social fundraising
Raise more with compelling fundraising pages and microsites, tailored to any need, ask or audience
- Perfect for email appeals, giving days, capital campaigns, recurring membership programs, urgent need or evergreen giving
- Use our intuitive live editor to easily build and design beautiful, responsive pages with a few clicks – not code
- Showcase your cause with powerful design and storytelling tools, including photos, video, custom content, and Social Amp
- Use campaign updates to continually engage your supporters in the most compelling way
Peer-to-peer Fundraising
Convert your supporters
into evangelists
Reach more donors by empowering supporters to create effective campaigns on your behalf
- Raise more money and grow your network by recruiting supporters to start personal fundraisers for your cause
- Turn more supporters into fundraisers by converting any campaign to peer-to-peer with just one click
- Powerful storytelling tools help fundraisers share their passion for your cause and keep supporters engaged throughout the campaign
- Easy in-platform messaging allows fundraisers to thank their donors in real-time
Harness the power of 20M+ campaigns
As the #1 platform for online giving, we’ve powered more successful fundraising campaigns than anyone. Our data science is backed by over 100 million donations worldwide.
DIY Fundraising
Expand your programming
Finally unlock insight into your grassroots and do-it-yourself fundraising community
- Give your supporters the flexibility to support you how they want while you collect the data you need and provide oversight, assistance, and stewardship
- Create custom landing pages with pre-set branding to capture grassroots fundraising of any kind, including birthday, memorial, endurance, and more
- Identify new programming opportunities by observing fundraising trends across your community
- Highlight featured programs and offer fundraising ideas to help supporters looking to make an impact
Multi-team Fundraising
High-impact team fundraising
Our best-of-breed team fundraising helps gamify and increase fundraising within and between teams
- Perfect for endurance-based or group fundraising campaigns, like golf outings, bowling fundraisers, relay races, and so much more
- Allow your participants to create teams and recruit their friends and family to join. Or, pre-set the teams so your supporters can easily find and join the right one
- Use our real-time leaderboard to help ignite friendly competition, or adjust your display preferences to encourage cooperative fundraising
The easiest and
most powerful
fundraising
solution
Easy Customization
Custom emails to match your campaign, brand and voice
Mobile-ready
Mobile-ready and optimized for conversion on every device
Ultimate flexibility
Flexible and configurable for any website, appeal or campaign
Fast and easy
Set up within minutes and share everywhere with Social Amp